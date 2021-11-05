Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,236,000 after buying an additional 1,498,851 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

