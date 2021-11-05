Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.15 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

