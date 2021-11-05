Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.42 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.