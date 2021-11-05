Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $8.03 on Friday. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTSI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

