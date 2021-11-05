Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 885 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 344,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

