STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.17. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

