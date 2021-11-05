STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.32. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,072. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

