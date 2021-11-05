Stephens Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $185.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.
Eagle Materials stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
