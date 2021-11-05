Stephens Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $185.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

