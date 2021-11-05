Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $511.14 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.77 billion and $511.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00081915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00123243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00085432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.80 or 0.07305419 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,654 coins and its circulating supply is 24,196,019,112 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

