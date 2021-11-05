Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

STZHF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

