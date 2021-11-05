State Street Corp Sells 376 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State Street Corp cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $111,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.