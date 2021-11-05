State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.72% of Urban Outfitters worth $110,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

