State Street Corp Has $121.83 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $121,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

