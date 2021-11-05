State Street Corp Buys 150,946 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.98% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $112,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

