State Street Corp Acquires 82,018 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $117,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CLH opened at $105.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.