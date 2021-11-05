State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.60

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 2822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

