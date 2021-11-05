Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $136.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.13. 1,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. Standex International has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $115.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $403,989. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.