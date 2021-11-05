Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

