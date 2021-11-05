Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.