Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 600

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s current price.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 457.80 ($5.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £14.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 469.10. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

