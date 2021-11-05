SSR Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

