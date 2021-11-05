SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

