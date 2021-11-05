Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $104.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

