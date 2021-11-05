Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

CHDN opened at $229.59 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $166.17 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

