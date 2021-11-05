Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 73,883 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 307.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Avaya stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 340.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

