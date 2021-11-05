Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,473,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE opened at $57.81 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

