Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

