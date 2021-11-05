Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.46. 10,040,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.61. Square has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.07, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

