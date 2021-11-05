SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

SPXC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 325,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

