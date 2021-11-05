Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

