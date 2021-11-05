Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.290-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.69 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.