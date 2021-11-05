Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 543.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

