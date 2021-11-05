Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,562. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127.60 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.17. The stock has a market cap of £968.64 million and a PE ratio of -55.34.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

