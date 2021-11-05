Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

