Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 96,485 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,080,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,485 shares during the period. VistaGen Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VTGN remained flat at $$2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,146. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $468.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

