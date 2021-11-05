Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 17,452 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.32. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

