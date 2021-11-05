Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,925. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

