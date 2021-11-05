SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

