SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.06

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

