SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,874,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

