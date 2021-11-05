SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $45,896.63 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 203.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,713,189 coins and its circulating supply is 10,480,399 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

