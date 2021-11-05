Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,769,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12.
SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
