South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJI. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.