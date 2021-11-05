Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.24

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 7628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

