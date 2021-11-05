SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $310.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.11 and a 200-day moving average of $269.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

