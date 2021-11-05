SnowSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,797.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $45,797.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.58 or 0.00014087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

