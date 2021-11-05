Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $356.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.51. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock worth $330,054,702. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.