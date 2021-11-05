Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Snowflake worth $157,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

