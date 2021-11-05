SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Cfra raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.69.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.