Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.