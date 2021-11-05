SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.29

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 9005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

